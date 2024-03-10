Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Swansea take ‘worst corner in the history of football’

10 Mar 2024 2 minute read
Swansea City’s Ronald won’t want to watch this back again

Centre-back Rob Dickie headed his fifth Championship goal of the season to give Bristol City a precious 1-0 victory over Swansea at Ashton Gate.

The defender glanced a header home to give the Robins bragging rights over the Swans in a forgettable game of few chances.

Swansea dominated possession for long periods without forcing a save from home goalkeeper Max O’Leary and could have no complaints.

The result left them just five points above the Championship relegation zone, while Bristol City now have a nine-point cushion to the bottom three.

However, there was one highlight, or lowlight, depending on who you support. Swansea may have pulled off the what is being described as ‘the worst corner in the history of football’.

The Swans’ new Brazilian signing Ronald, who to be fair has been impressive since signing in the January transfer window, on this occasion was more Ronald-no than Ronaldo, when attempting to take a quick corner. He only managed to hit the ball several feet into touch, much to the bemusement of his team mate who was waiting to receive the pass.

Although to be fair to Swansea they do have some serious competition in the worst corner stakes….

