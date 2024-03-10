Watch: Swansea take ‘worst corner in the history of football’

Centre-back Rob Dickie headed his fifth Championship goal of the season to give Bristol City a precious 1-0 victory over Swansea at Ashton Gate.

The defender glanced a header home to give the Robins bragging rights over the Swans in a forgettable game of few chances.

Swansea dominated possession for long periods without forcing a save from home goalkeeper Max O’Leary and could have no complaints.

The result left them just five points above the Championship relegation zone, while Bristol City now have a nine-point cushion to the bottom three.

However, there was one highlight, or lowlight, depending on who you support. Swansea may have pulled off the what is being described as ‘the worst corner in the history of football’.

The Swans’ new Brazilian signing Ronald, who to be fair has been impressive since signing in the January transfer window, on this occasion was more Ronald-no than Ronaldo, when attempting to take a quick corner. He only managed to hit the ball several feet into touch, much to the bemusement of his team mate who was waiting to receive the pass.

I think we’re okay for now lads pic.twitter.com/Gdj5jbfA5U — Evan Rivers (@diffanalysis) March 10, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen… Swansea City have produced the worst corner in the history of football. https://t.co/0fDLklefO2 — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) March 10, 2024

Official – the worst corner ever taken. Swansea City’s Ronald showing how not to do it.#football #footballfunnies pic.twitter.com/8FJ6i8UHYw — FPL_Frog (@FrogFpl) March 10, 2024

Although to be fair to Swansea they do have some serious competition in the worst corner stakes….

Let me raise it. Mansfield vs Harrogate. pic.twitter.com/NnT4p1xALa — (TJ) murphy stan acc (@__Tjsmith) March 10, 2024

Curiosamente, el anterior peor corner del torneo también era parte de huracan pic.twitter.com/DeKS2SBMne — Nova.587 (@NovaAxel1990) March 1, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

