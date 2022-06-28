Watch: The amazing Cardiff City mural in fan’s garden

When Cardiff City fan Craig Parry was looking for a mural to brighten up his garden, there was only one choice – a Bluebirds themed artwork.

Given the father of three from Tredegar has three Cardiff City mad boys, it was only natural.

The only person who needed persuading was Craig’s wife.

However, after one of Wales’ most talented street artists Tee2Sugars had finished creating another of masterworks, even Mrs Parry was persuaded.

“She loves it,” laughs Craig, 34. “She wasn’t sure before Tee started, but once he had to finish she loves it. She said ‘oh my god it’s amazing.”

For Craig, who has been supporting the Bluebirds since his first game at Ninian Park, the famous 2-1 victory against Leeds in the FA Cup in January 2002, it’s been a year in the waiting.

So buddy is Tee that he’s booked up 12 months in advance.

“I got in touch with Tee during the first lockdown,” said Craig. “I’d seen some of his artwork on social media including a brilliant mural he had done of (legendary Cardiff City play) Peter Whittingham.

WATCH TEE2SUGARS CREATE THE CCFC MURAL



He messaged me on Sunday to say he was coming on Monday. He got here at 12am and was done by 5.30pm. Amazing.”

Its’ a rough training wall. I said to him the night before I love that he said it won’t be problem. the grass looks like turf.

Now Craig and his boys aged 12, 8 and 5 are looking forward to a kick about in their garden, which has been transformed into a mini-Cardiff City Stadium.

“I’ve got a few friends who are Swansea City fans, and they are definitely not allowed to any barbecues I might be having this summer,” he laughs. “I don’t want the mural damaged!”

As for Tee, it’s another superb mural to add to his every growing collection.

“Craig and the boys have been waiting over a year to have to mural done,” he said. “So I’m hoping it was worth the wait.

“The reaction I get from Cardiff City fans and other football fans is incredible.

“Growing up I was a Liverpool fan. I would have loved to have had something like this in my own garden. But sadly my dad was an avid Man Utd fan.

“Hopefully one day we’ll see a member of the Parry family playing for Cardiff in the future.”

Find out more about Tee2Sugars HERE

