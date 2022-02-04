Watch: The amazing reaction to the Welsh national anthem

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is the great anthem of all time – well by Welsh people at least.

As today marks Dydd Miwsig Cymru – Welsh Language Music Day, we thought we would mark this annual celebration of the Land of Song by showing you what we consider to be the greatest reaction to the Welsh national anthem you will ever see.

It comes from a superb video put together by Welsh football Tik Tok account CymruJames.

The footage is actually from Wales’ World Cup play off clash with the Republic of Ireland in 2017, but was resurrected and brilliantly repurposed by the Tik Tok user, who found the original video on YouTube posted by Irish fan, Ben Farrell.

It features an amazing reaction from Ben in the away end at the Cardiff City Stadium who cannot believe what he is hearing, so amazed is he by the collective vocal power of 30,000 Welsh fans belting out our incredible anthem.

As the anthem gets underway and surges ahead he’s heard to say ‘this is great’, by the time it reaches the swelling chorus of ‘Gwlad! Gwlad!’ he’s singing along and as the anthem’s closing line of ‘O Bydded i’r Heniaith Barhau’, he’s lost in reverie and wonder, all he can do is exclaim WOAAAAHHHH!

And let’s be honest who can blame him.

You know it’s a special anthem when your opposition sings it. Fair play to the Irish fans for the respect they showed.

Although we’ll forget about the result on the pitch that night.

Dydd Miwsig Cymru Hapus! / Happy Welsh Language Music Day everybody!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

