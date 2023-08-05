Watch: The anthem, the hits and the tries from Wales’ win over England

Jac Morgan turned in a man of the match performance as Wales recorded a 20-9 victory over England in Cardiff in their first Summer Series game ahead of the World Cup.

It was a dream captaincy debut for the 23-year-old Osprey flanker, who was outstanding both in defence and attack and is now a leading contender for the job in France.

After a tight first half Wales scored two excellent second half tries courtesy of George North and Gareth Davies.

Wales hit the front after 47 minutes when Aaron Wainwright collected Sam Costelow’s cross-field kick.

Morgan was in support to take Wainwright’s excellent offload and the skipper cut infield to find scrum-half Gareth Davies for a well-worked try. Halfpenny converted and Wales were 13-9 ahead.

Both sides made a raft of substitutions and Wales extended their lead after 57 minutes.

The ball was moved from left to right after replacement Dan Biggar’s clever kick was picked up by Rees-Zammit, and the impressive Wainwright and Tomos Williams were held just short of the line.

But the ball was moved back the other way and, with England short of numbers, George North went over for a try that Halfpenny converted for a 20-9 lead.

Wales’ tails will be up after this victory as they play England again and South Africa in their forthcoming Summer Series matches.

