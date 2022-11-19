Watch: The Barry Horns’ brilliant World Cup anthem ‘Footyball’

Time will now forever be measured in the moment before you had heard The Barry Horns’ ‘Footyball’ and the time after it had entered your life and changed it forever.

Forever more you are set to have the words – “We do the Footyball, NA, NA, NA, NA, NA, NA” – carousing around your frontal cortex like a particualrly hedonistic mulletted earworm.

The new World Cup tune from everyone’s favourite Wales World Cup Brass Band is set to get everyone moving to its retro disco beat. Even Andrew RT Davies might consider shaking a welly to its fantastic beats.

Star Wars

The video centres a collaboration with Paul Throwin – amysterious musician whose unkempt mullet who is only matched by hsi startlign teeth. Thankfully his Cymru branded silver shellsuit makes up for any dodgy hygiene.

Mr Throwin certainly has an interesting backstory as The Horns explain in the Star Wars themed intro to their out of this world video.

“In 1985, an elite footballer’s career was cut tragically short when he stood on a pair of unnattended hair straighteners on team bus of FC Crumlin . That man is the man you are about to see. His name is Paul Throwin.

“After a stellar career as a travelling haircare salesperson, Throwin reinvented himself as an electronic artist. This is his message of Footyball brought to you in association with The Barry Horns.”

Watch, enjoy and let Footyball flood your senses like a flotation tank with a dancefloor and disco lights. Or something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

