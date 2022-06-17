Watch: The beautiful Gary Speed mural revealed in Cardiff

A mural of Wales legend Gary Speed has been revealed in Cardiff.

The mural, on the junction of Atlas Road and Leckwith Road in the Welsh capital, is also very close to the Wales football team’s home at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The mural has been put together by Unify Creative, the artistic wizards behind the much acclaimed Mona Lisa and My Cymru My Shirt murals.

After five days work has almost finished on the brilliant artwork of the late, great former Wales manager.

Speed, who died aged 42 on November 27, 2011, introduced many new, fresh ideas into Welsh football and was responsible for bringing through many of the golden generation that has resulted in twice qualifying for the European Championships and now the World Cup.

His name rightly continues to be sung at every Wales international.

Unify Creative’s Yusuf Ismail said the Gary Speed mural had been planned for sometime.

“We felt there was not really a lasting tribute to the manager who was instrumental in what we are seeing with the Wales football team today,” he said. “We had hoped to have it ready before the Ukraine game but it is quite a complex undertaking, so it took a bit longer. But he hopes it will be a lasting legacy for his family and his fans in his memory and also as a tribute to the Welsh team.”

He added: “We wanted it to be close to the stadium so fans will walk past it on their way to games and remember.”

