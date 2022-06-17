Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The beautiful Gary Speed mural revealed in Cardiff

17 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
The mural of Gary Speed revealed in Cardiff (Credit: Nation Cymru)

A mural of Wales legend Gary Speed has been revealed in Cardiff.

The mural, on the junction of Atlas Road and Leckwith Road in the Welsh capital, is also very close to the Wales football team’s home at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The mural has been put together by Unify Creative, the artistic wizards behind the much acclaimed Mona Lisa and My Cymru My Shirt murals.

After five days work has almost finished on the brilliant artwork of the late, great former Wales manager.

WATCH: Gary Speed mural

Speed, who died aged 42 on November 27, 2011, introduced many new, fresh ideas into Welsh football and was responsible for bringing through many of the golden generation that has resulted in twice qualifying for the European Championships and now the World Cup.

His name rightly continues to be sung at every Wales international.

GALLERY OF GARY SPEED MURAL IMAGES

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Unify Creative’s Yusuf Ismail said the Gary Speed mural had been planned for sometime.

“We felt there was not really a lasting tribute to the manager who was instrumental in what we are seeing with the Wales football team today,” he said. “We had hoped to have it ready before the Ukraine game but it is quite a complex undertaking, so it took a bit longer. But he hopes it will be a lasting legacy for his family and his fans in his memory and also as a tribute to the Welsh team.”

He added: “We wanted it to be close to the stadium so fans will walk past it on their way to games and remember.”

Crempog oer
Crempog oer
1 hour ago

Yet another Welsh mural made with the English language in mind and whenever you complain about it, you’ll get people telling you off because you sound petty.. I’m sorry but Cymraeg deserves better than this!.

Crempog oer
Crempog oer
58 minutes ago

If you complain that Unify doesn’t use the Welsh language, they’ll block you.

Screenshot 2022-06-17 at 14.19.13.png
Ted rogers
Ted rogers
34 minutes ago

Thank god I don’t live in that area ,how to devalue property at a single stroke,then again this area of Cardiff isn’t affluent.

Gareth
Gareth
2 seconds ago
Reply to  Ted rogers

I bet the people of that area are glad you dont live there, get some happiness in you.

