Watch: The beautiful video of a young lad serenaded by Wales fans

We all know that Wales have the best fans in the world.

Euro 2016 put us on the map and it also resulted in the nation’s football fans, the Red Wall, being awarded special recognition for their good behaviour, bonhomie and superb support during that memorable summer, when Chris Coleman’s men reached the Euro semi-final.

Since then support for the national team has grown hugely and now qualifying for the World Cup has only underlined that this is the best time ever to be a Wales fan.

For youngsters attending their first games it must seem like the greatest experience of their lives.

We reckon that’s what young Joe Hancock was thinking yesterday, when he attended his first match against Belgium.

Chris Gunter

The little lad had a day to remember and an experience he’ll never forget – especially when he was serenaded by The Red Wall outside the City Arms pub in Cardiff city centre ahead of the game.

Surrounded by Wales fans he was treated to the Chris Gunter song, which builds to a climactic crescendo – and judging by his excitable reaction you can tell he absolutely loved it.

Later on at the stadium Joe was filmed enjoying the post-match celebrations after the 1-1 draw with Belgium and the Shakira ‘Wacka Wacka’ World Cup 2010 song, which has been adopted by Wales fans.

We love how much you loved your first Wales game, Joe – and judging by the hundreds of comments and shares on the video, so did many many others!

This is what it’s all about, joes first wales game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ND55qixicB — 〽️ike (@mike_hancock13) June 11, 2022

His first game @NoelMooney13 safe to say he’ll be back 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UejGTiVnOv — 〽️ike (@mike_hancock13) June 11, 2022

