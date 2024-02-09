Watch: The best moments from Wales v England matches

Wales take on England in Twickenham in the second match of their Six nations camapign.

After a second-half comeback that just fell short against Scotland, Warren Gatland’s young charges will want to show they’ve got what ti take to spring a surprise against a side that will be favourites in front of a full house.

As Wales showed last week, they are well and truly a team in transition but if they want to get themselves up for the game then Gatland and his coaching staff should whack this video created by the WRU, which showcases the best moments from Wales games against England over the years.

Below the video is a rundown of the tries, tackles and penalties that Wales players and supporters can take heart from.

Come on Wales!

Scott Williams – 2012

Scott Williams rips the ball from an English player, kicks through, coolly collecting his own kick and dives over the line for a piece of individual brilliance.

Josh Adams – 2019

A laser-guided Dan Biggar crossfield pass with his boot, Josh Adams rises highest to grab the ball in mid air before scrambling over the line for a superb try.

Gavin Henson – 2005

Rugby’s then golden boy slots over a monster penalty to give Wales the lead against England at the Millennium Stadium, in a game that would be one of Henson’s finest in a red shirt.

Alex Cuthbert – 2013

A beautiful passing try involving most of Wales’ backline, with Justn Tipuric breaking through the English defence to finally give the ball to Cuthbert for a wonderful Wales team try.

Scott Gibbs – 1999

Remembered as one of the greatest tries between Wales and England, this one was extra special as it brought us victory at Wembley with Scott Gibbs, like a tank with dancing feet, ploughing through to the line.

Martyn Williams – 2006

Scrum-half Dwayne Peel catches England napping from a line-out, collecting the ball and brilliantly breaking towards the line where he feeds in Martyn Williams for the try.

Sam Warburton – 2002

The former Wales captain was always a rock for his nation, renowned for his tackling, this was one of his best halting a certain English try from marauding Manu Tuilagi with an example on just how stop a player in his tracks.

Louis Rees-Zammit – 2023

This one you might want to watch with your hands over your eyes, given this generational talent has departed to try his hand at the NFL. Still, if you need a reminder of what we’re missing, this interception and breakaway try will do it.

Gavin Henson – 2005

One of the most famous moments in Welsh rugby history – the moment when Gavin Henson not so much tackled Mathew Tait but popped him in a handbag and took him shopping.

Mark Taylor – 2004

A complete backline performance, which has sleight of hand, a turn fo pace and Shane Williams and Mark Taylor leaving England for dead.

It would remiss of us given the recent sad news of the passing of two giants of Welsh rugby if we didn’t include their own moments of magic against England. RIP Barry John and JPR Williams.

