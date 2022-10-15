Watch the Bluebirds fly? Or another false dawn?

Dan Tyte

Cardiff City FC. Going through managers like I did girlfriends in my 20s.

With Steve Morison, we never even made meet the parents stage. Started as the swipe right, the might as well, the booty call. But we had our moments.

An abysmal afternoon against Huddersfield, cue Isaak’s hop skip cross for Kieffer. Doyle and Drameh. Even Ikapeazu, elbows for knees, ham handed ayatollahs and goals that meant the world and made Rooney cry and Barnsley brawl. But there’s always something with an ex, that moment of clarity.

They’ll never be the one but you carry on regardless. With Morison, the 4-0 farce. 28,000 there. 28,000 thousand to see the doube. That hurt. Will always hurt. But then, seasons change, a summer bromance. 17 new players. A new style. I can change. I can change. I can change. But can Vincent Tan. I don’t think so.

Goalkeepers as shot takers, not sweeper keepers for our long ball loving owner. Morison may forever be the Kurt Cobain of City managers. Posters on bedroom walls in two decades time. Tshirts in Primark. Grey crops the cut de jour for believers. Burned bright, burned bold, bang, bang in the temple. Who pulled the trigger? Self harm or a message from above. Nevermind. Football moves on.

So the blues are back with Mr Dependable. Captain fantastic. The lovely lad at the back for some of our greatest moments in recent times. The cheap option again, perhaps, but one with a history with our club. Peter Whittingham’s pal. Joe Ledley’s mucker. If it works, what could be better? Bellamy, perhaps, but he’s destined to be the one that got away.

Hudson’s made tiny tweaks, or perhaps he’s just had the striker Steve never did. 7 from 9. Watch the Bluebirds fly. 10 from 12 this Saturday would do nicely, and with a bottom of the table other CCFC in town who better to face? But then the derby. The Derby. Hudson scored there. He gets it. Is that enough though? Getting it? Swansea are bang in form, perhaps better than us, further along in the evolution.

Maybe we should Mickball a 1-0. 50p scruff it. But that’s not us, anymore. Does Hudson know how to avoid a double doube? We shall see.

Tealeaves time, player of the season, an early shout for Cedric Kipre. In my dream last night, he won an Olympic gold for floor gymnastics. Iron fist, velvet foot. Get yourself a man who can do both. Sign him, Huds.

Dark horse? He’s one of our own, Swansea born Mark Harris. Loads of guts. A little guile. Hopefully some more goals like that Blackburn master blaster. Sparky’s big year. Maybe he’ll score to make Southgate cry in an air conditioned lego stadium in the sand. That’ll do.

Where will the boys finish? Who knows. But I’ll be there.

Dan Tyte is a lifelong Cardiff City fan and co-founder with Nathan Blake of A Bit Of Swazz: The Cardiff City Podcast.

