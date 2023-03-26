Watch: The brilliant Brazilian commentary of Nathan Broadhead’s goal

There’s nothing quite like a goal in stoppage time. There’s also nothing quite like an equalising goal in the final 30 seconds of a game. And there’s certainly nothing like a wonderfully excitable commentary of a goal in added on time by a Brazilian commentator.

So it was that Nathan Broadhead’s poacher’s finish that handed Wales a crucial draw against Euro 2024 group favourites Croatia was given the Brazilian treatment – and oh my doesn’t it sound good.

The commentator for Brazilian sports broadcaster SporTV was every inch all of us as he screamed Gooooooooooooallll!!! and BROOOOOAD-HEEEEEAD!!!

When the Brazilians are getting excited for your football you know you’ve done something right.

Watch and enjoy!

After the match Cymru boss Rob Page said Wales hero Nathan Broadhead was in tears after scoring the last-gasp equaliser on his debut against Croatia.

Wales were heading to an opening defeat in Euro 2024 qualifying after Andrej Kramaric had given the World Cup semi-finalists a 28th-minute lead in Split.

But Ipswich striker Broadhead, winning his first cap as a 64th-minute substitute, levelled in the third minute of stoppage time after Chris Mepham had flicked on Connor Roberts’ long throw to secure a 1-1 draw for Wales.

Page said: “I’m really pleased for him. He’s not going to like me saying this, but it’s an emotional game and he was in tears at the end with the supporters.

“It means the world to him. I’ve worked with Nathan in the Under-21s in Toulon six or seven years ago.

“I’ve watched his development and he’s earned the right to be part of the squad now. I’ve known all about him before this camp and we’ve been itching to get him involved.”

Wales had not managed a single shot on target until Broadhead’s late intervention at the far post.

