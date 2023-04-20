Watch: The brilliant drone footage of stunning Welcome To Wrexham mural

With Wrexham standing on the brink of a return to the Football League after 15 seasons, the makers of the hugely successful Welcome To Wrexham docuseries have commissioned an eye-catching mural celebrating the Dragons’ record-breaking season.

No only have Wrexham beaten the most points accrued in a season by any team in the National League, but also by any team in the four divisions above them.

The 3-0 win against Yeovil now leaves Phil Parkinson’s side one victory away from a glorious return to the Football League after so long.

The game against and on Saturday will hopefully see Wrexham not only secure promotion but the National League title.

And what an ending on to the soon-to-arrive Welcome To Wrexham Series 2 that would be.

The creation of the mural on Crispin Lane comes as Wrexham have announced they will face Chelsea in a pre-season fixture in the US.

The game will be held at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium on the evening of Wednesday July 19.

Further details can be found HERE

Awesome drone video of the new #WxmAFC #WrexhamAFC #wrexhamfx mural on Crispin Lane. If this doesn't get you in the mood for Saturday then nothing will! 🎥 Stu Roberts pic.twitter.com/8blLLhgD2K — Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & fanzine (@fearlessidzine) April 20, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

