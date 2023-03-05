Watch: The brilliant Sabri Lamouchi and Madness mash up

If’s safe to say that in Sabri Lamouchi fans of Cardiff City have found a manager they can believe in.

With three wins in their last four games they look like a side transformed from the squad previously mired in a relegation dogfight.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Lamouchi has instilled a new found belief in his squad that has been nothing but transformative.

Where once the team lacked confidence, now they are playing with heart, desire, commitment, discipline, belief and no little level of skill, as ably demonstrated in yesterday’s wonderful 2-0 Severnside derby win against Bristol City.

And in their new gaffer they have a manager who certainly wears his heart on his sleeve.

His fist pumping displays on the touchline have instantly endeared him to the Cardiff faithful, who love a gaffer with a passionate personality (see Neil Warnock)

In tribute to Lamouchi, one Bluebirds fan has produced a brilliant mash up video as a tribute to the City boss and his touchline antics.

Featuring Nutty Boys’ Madness and their ska anthem One Step Beyond, the mash up works a treat, with Lamouchi skanking up the Cardiff City Stadium sidelines!

Watch the Lamouchi x Madness mash up

