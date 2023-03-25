Watch: The brilliant scenes as Wales and Croatia fans party together

They say there’s no party like a Wales Away party. And Welsh fans have certainly been living up to their reputation for unrivalled bonhomie in Split.

Thousands of Cymru supporters have descended on the Croatian city ahead of tonight’s opening Euro 2024 group qualifier against the mighty Croatia.

True to form the Wales Away’s fun-loving congregation have been making friends everywhere they’ve gone.

Yesterday we reported how fans were spotted in the city centre giving out daffodils to the locals and today Welsh supporters have been partying with Croatia fans.

In a series of videos posted on Croatian news website vecernji.hr fans can be seen teaching each other their own respective Welsh and Croatian chants – including the iconic Chris Gunter chant and Waka Waka.

And fair play they appear to be having the time of their lives.

Watch and enjoy!

Chris Gunter



Waka Waka



Croatian chant



