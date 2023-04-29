Watch: The brilliant scenes at Torquay as Wrexham end season with draw

A giant party took hold in the away end as Wrexham finished their season with a 1-1 draw at Torquay.

There were hugely contrasting emotions on the final whistle as the score meant Torquay were relegated from the National League while champions Wrexham finished their season on 111 points.

Frank Nouble’s second-half strike put the Gulls ahead but Elliot Lee’s late leveller denied the hosts a surprise win as they dropped out of the league.

The Gulls needed to beat the title winners and rely on Maidenhead losing with a seven-goal swing, with their drop rivals going down 4-0 at Gateshead.

Nouble prodded in eight minutes into the second half but Lee’s 80th-minute goal ended any hopes of an improbable survival for Torquay as Wrexham finished on 111 points.

Wrexham can now look ahead to a return to the football league after 15 years.

"No more minutes in the National League!" Wrexham. Are. OUT OF HERE!! pic.twitter.com/CCbGwkc7Z7 — (C) Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & zine (@fearlessidzine) April 29, 2023

It ends with a draw at Torquay but who cares we are going up and the celebrations will go on well in to the night. Enjoy your summer @Wrexham_AFC we’ll see you in league 2 pic.twitter.com/B7OCo58n2T — Waynne Phillips (@WaynneP) April 29, 2023

