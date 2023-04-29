Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The brilliant scenes at Torquay as Wrexham end season with draw

29 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Wrexham fans celebrate with he players at full time (Credit: @fearlessidzine)

A giant party took hold in the away end as Wrexham finished their season with a 1-1 draw at Torquay.

There were hugely contrasting emotions on the final whistle as the score meant Torquay were relegated from the National League while champions Wrexham finished their season on 111 points.

Frank Nouble’s second-half strike put the Gulls ahead but Elliot Lee’s late leveller denied the hosts a surprise win as they dropped out of the league.

The Gulls needed to beat the title winners and rely on Maidenhead losing with a seven-goal swing, with their drop rivals going down 4-0 at Gateshead.

Nouble prodded in eight minutes into the second half but Lee’s 80th-minute goal ended any hopes of an improbable survival for Torquay as Wrexham finished on 111 points.

Wrexham can now look ahead to a return to the football league after 15 years.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mole
Mole
1 hour ago

Tidy.

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.