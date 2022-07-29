Watch: The brilliant video of Gareth Bale visiting his former Madrid teammates

For anyone who ever doubted that Gareth Bale left Real Madrid on the best of terms, they only have to watch this lovely video of the Welsh talisman catching up with his former teammates and manager in Los Angeles.

Real Madrid are in the States playing a series of pre-season matches – and Bale took the time from training with his new club LAFC to catch up with best mates such as Luka Modrić, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, as well as the rest of the Read Madrid squad who were being putting through their paces at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

There was a special hug for Bale’s former boss Carlo Ancelotti, who signed Bale when he was then the world’s most expensive player, the two greeting each other warmly.

Bale has quickly adapted to life in LA, bonding with his new teammates and scoring his first goal in MLS against Sporting Kansas City last weekend.

The Welshman is now being tipped to make his full debut for LAFC this weekend in their home game against Seattle Sounders.

