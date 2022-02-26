Watch: The brilliant video of rugby referees from yesteryear

Bill McLaren was arguably the greatest rugby commentator of all time.

The Scotsman’s distinctive voice brim with full of passion, insight and non-partisan observation.

He was fairness and good humour personified.

The devil was in his detail. Unsurprising for a former schoolteacher

Legendary

That minute attention to facts was more than evident evident when introducing referees before matches.

From their jobs, ages, family and marital status, he would provide a fascinating background to the match referee, in an age when all the referees wore the colours of the nation they represented.

It’s a brilliant watch and underlines the legendary status of this giant of rugby commentary.

Enjoy!

