Watch: The brilliant video that breaks down Justin Tipuric’s unbelievable try

Justin Tipuric was in scintillating form last night as the Ospreys pulled off a thrilling win over Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup.

In scenes that will hearten Welsh fans ahead of the start of the Six Nations, the Wales captain was at the heart of everything during the game, teaming up with Keelan Giles for an incredible try and inspiring his side to a fantastic win.

A video posted by Ben John – who runs the Twitter account @therugbytrainer – superbly analysed just how important Tipuric was to his side, describing him as ‘one of the most skilful players in the game’.

WHAT A TRY 😱🤯 from @ospreys Flanker Justin Tipuric in last night’s @ChampionsCup game Vs Montpellier. Tipuric is one of the most skilful players in the game.

Youngsters take note 📝

Not only was his kick outside to Giles an absolute thing of beauty but he powered forward picking up his teammates kick forward to dive across the line for a try.

As Ben John pointed out he was influential in his running, handling and his ability to join the attack.

He wasn’t the only one who thought Tipuric was outstanding, so did former Wales international Mark Ring, who posted on Twitter describing the Wales captain as ‘the complete player’.

He wrote: “Justin Tipuric was brilliant in the tackle, disciplined & industrious over the ball, defencively organised. Furthermore, his awareness & timing of a pass is as good as any current Welsh midfield back & his vision & kicking game is right up there! He is the complete rugby player.

We wouldn’t like to pre-judge Warren Gatland’s first Wales squad on his return to coaching the national side, but you would think that Tipuric would be the first name on it.

