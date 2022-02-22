Watch: The brilliant Wales pre-match ritual that shows fantastic team spirit

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on in the dressing room of an international side just before they take to the field then, as far as the Wales women’s side are concerned, it’s a brilliant ritual centred around a classic song.

Ike & Tina Turner’s dance floor filling 1971 soul standard ‘Proud Mary’ has been adopted as a favourite on the dressing room playlist ahead of games.

Tiny Media, who work alongside the Football Association of Wales, have released this wonderful clip, which not only shows the togetherness of the players, but the indomitable team spirit that has been fostered in the camp under new boss Gemma Grainger.

🎥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 What it’s like walking in on a @cymru pre-match ritual… 🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶pic.twitter.com/ur5akEkKai — Holly Williams (@HollyWmedia) February 19, 2022

Currently out in Spain, where they have been taking part in the Pinatar Cup, Wales scored an impressive 3-1 victory against Scotland in their opening match and were then unlucky to lose on penalties to Belgium in the following game.

Despite the loss the team has performed impressively and with a new generation of players coming through the future looks bright.

Mind you by the looks of the so-called ‘oldies corner’ there’s still plenty of miles left in the tank of Welsh legends like Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle and Natasha Harding.

Wales take on the Republic of Ireland today to decide who takes the third and fourth place in the cup competition.

If the team plays as well as they move in the dressing room then frankly the result is a foregone conclusion.

