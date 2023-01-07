Watch: The chaos, goals, and frenzied aftermath of famous Wrexham win

Let’s be honest Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham was already shaping up to be something of a humdinger given the Dragons’ two way tussle at the top of the National League.

However, as the final whistle went at the culmination of 90+ minutes of beauty and chaos, Wrexham claiming a famous victory against Championship side Coventry City in a pulsating FA Cup tie that had everything, you could only envy and pity the editor who has to piece this match together into a TV show.

Because in short it was a spectacular 4-3 win at the CBS Arena.

Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin were on the scoresheet for the National League promotion chasers, who led 4-1, and reached the fourth round for the first time since 2000.

Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer pulled goals back for the Sky Bet Championship side, who also saw Jonathan Panzo sent off for deliberate handball after half-time.

But in front of thousands of ecstatic Wrexham fans who had travelled in huge numbers they held on to claim a victory which will only embolden their growing reputation on the global footballing stage.

Here then is the story of today’s FA Cup thriller told in the tweets of those who were watching the game.

There are goals, frenzied support and the effusive reaction of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who also had to contend with losing coverage of the the last few minutes of the game as the ESPN feed went down in the US.

As I say, it had it all.

Enjoy!

WE DID IT! FIRST TIME THIS CENTURY INTO THE FA CUP FOURTH ROUND 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/WsHRUsrf5q — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) January 7, 2023

This from Elliot Lee is RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/JS8GREP2ph — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) January 7, 2023

Dreamland at HT

3-1 pic.twitter.com/VAafLJ83m9 — marc jones (@marcvjones) January 7, 2023

What a game! What a result for @Wrexham_AFC! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Look at what it means ♥️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/kadn233sFn — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023

Wrexham players and fans celebrating at FT. They’re thoroughly deserving of that win. Into the fourth round of the FA Cup they go. pic.twitter.com/uIbVMbvQWS — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) January 7, 2023

3-4. Prob best game I’ve been to in a decade. So much drama, brilliance, rubbishness. This had it all. Love/hate football pic.twitter.com/KNRtnYeUDx — Andy Gilpin (@Gilpin_Andy) January 7, 2023

I’m completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever. https://t.co/9SzQUAVAX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 7, 2023

The feed at ESPN+ went down!!! What’s happening???? @Wrexham_AFC — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 7, 2023

