Watch: The chaos, goals, and frenzied aftermath of famous Wrexham win

07 Jan 2023 4 minute read
Wrexham fans celebrate after Paul Mullin (not pictured) scores their side’s fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot at Coventry. Photo Barrington Coombs PA Images

Let’s be honest Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham was already shaping up to be something of a humdinger given the Dragons’ two way tussle at the top of the National League.

However, as the final whistle went at the culmination of 90+ minutes of beauty and chaos, Wrexham claiming a famous victory against Championship side Coventry City in a pulsating FA Cup tie that had everything, you could only envy and pity the editor who has to piece this match together into a TV show.

Because in short it was a spectacular 4-3 win at the CBS Arena.

Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin were on the scoresheet for the National League promotion chasers, who led 4-1, and reached the fourth round for the first time since 2000.

Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer pulled goals back for the Sky Bet Championship side, who also saw Jonathan Panzo sent off for deliberate handball after half-time.

But in front of thousands of ecstatic Wrexham fans who had travelled in huge numbers they held on to claim a victory which will only embolden their growing reputation on the global footballing stage.

Here then is the story of today’s FA Cup thriller told in the tweets of those who were watching the game.

There are goals, frenzied support and the effusive reaction of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who also had to contend with losing coverage of the the last few minutes of the game as the ESPN feed went down in the US.

As I say, it had it all.

Enjoy!

