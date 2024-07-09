Watch: The Craig Bellamy video that has got Wales fans excited

Craig Bellamy has been unveiled as the Cymru Men’s National Team Head Coach until 2028.

A UEFA Pro Licence holder through the FAW Coach Education system, Bellamy has been a coach since retiring from playing in 2014, most recently as acting Head Coach and Assistant Coach at Burnley in the English Premier League.

Prior to joining Burnley, Bellamy was the U21 Head Coach and Senior Team Assistant Coach for Anderlecht and also worked in the academy of his boyhood club Cardiff City.

As a player, Bellamy played more than 400 top flight matches and represented Cymru 78 times, captaining the side between 2007-2010.

To celebrate his appointment many fans have been sharing a clip from Sky Sports show The Debate from 2019, which shows the former Liverpool, Newcastle and Cardiff striker giving a passionate insight into how he would approach the Wales manager’s job.

In it he talks about the importance of being in Wales full-time and how there has to be a seamless structure and ideology that runs throughout the age groups.

It’s a very impressive performance from the Welshman, and one that will excite Wales fans giving them a glimpse of what we can expect from Bellamy’s management of the national side.

Craig Bellamy discussing the head coach role five years ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿󐁧󐁢󐁷󐁬󐁳󐁿 "We have Ryan Giggs, Robert Page, Paul Bodin, Rob Edwards all live in England. I don't accept that" pic.twitter.com/jqLExKNvFc — TheWelshDragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉 (@TheWelshDragon9) July 1, 2024

Watch the full video below



On his appointment, Bellamy said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach and I am ready for the challenge.

“I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”

The FAW’s Chief Football Officer, Dr. David Adams, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new Head Coach. We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new Men’s National Team Head Coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.

“We are all looking forward to the Nations League games and working with Craig to deliver success for Welsh Football.”

Bellamy’s first match in charge of the side will be on Friday, 6 September against Türkiye at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Cymru will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

