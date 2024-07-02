Watch: The Craig Bellamy video that has got Wales fans excited

With Osian Roberts having declared himself out of the running for the Wales manager position vacated by Rob Page, it now appears there are two red hot favourites in the running.

Craig Bellamy has been odds on for the job since it was announced Page was stepping down, while he’s been joined in the betting by French star Thierry Henry.

Bellamy came within a whisker of being appointed Wales boss when he was interviewed for the job in 2018, losing out to Ryan Giggs by one vote.

However, it’s understood Bellamy wowed the interview panel with his technical and tactical expertise.

Now a clip from Sky Sports show The Debate from 2019 is being shared online, which shows the former Liverpool, Newcastle and Cardiff striker giving a passionate insight into how he would approach the Wales manager’s job.

In it he talks about the importance of being in Wales full-time and how there has to be a seamless structure and ideology that runs throughout the age groups.

It’s a very impressive performance from the Welshman, who is currently interim boss at Burnley following the departure from Turf Moor of Vincent Company to Bayern Munich.

Craig Bellamy discussing the head coach role five years ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿󐁧󐁢󐁷󐁬󐁳󐁿 "We have Ryan Giggs, Robert Page, Paul Bodin, Rob Edwards all live in England. I don't accept that" pic.twitter.com/jqLExKNvFc — TheWelshDragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉 (@TheWelshDragon9) July 1, 2024

Dave Adams, the FAW’s chief football officer and technical director, will lead the process to fill an appointment that may take several weeks.

“The head coach position is integral to inspiring the Cymru players to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and deliver against the Football Association of Wales’ strategic objective to consistently qualify for major international tournaments,” the FAW said.

“The FAW has a high performance strategy that has its foundations in the FAW values and the ‘Welsh Way’ tactical principals.

“Through this strategy, the FAW’s ambition is to create winning teams by providing the platform and environment for people to achieve their potential and drive a culture of informed decision making through engagement with experts utilising the FAW’s Centre for Football Research.”

With Osian Roberts ruling himself out, Bellamy would be a popular choice with some sections of the Wales fan base.

Wales return to action on September 6 when their Nations League campaign gets under way against Turkey at home, with Iceland and Montenegro also featuring in the group.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

