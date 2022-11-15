Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The day that Wales left for the World Cup

15 Nov 2022 3 minute read
Wales squad photo at Cardiff City Stadium ahead of departure to Qatar (Credit: FAWales)

It’s the day many Wales fans thought they would never see.

A momentous day, an emotional day and a day to gladden the hearts of the Red Wall.

Relive a day which will go down in history.

From a rousing guard of honour by the Wales rugby squad, to a training session with thousands of young fans and a send off at Cardiff Airport, this was the day many never believed would come – – Cymru were finally on their way to the World Cup.

Waka Waka – we’re going to Qatar!

Guard of honour from the Wales rugby squad

Training in front of the future of the Red Wall at the Cardiff City Stadium

Entertaining the fans

Captain Fantastic is ready for Qatar

And they’re off…

COME ON CYMRU!

