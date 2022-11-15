Watch: The day that Wales left for the World Cup
It’s the day many Wales fans thought they would never see.
A momentous day, an emotional day and a day to gladden the hearts of the Red Wall.
Relive a day which will go down in history.
From a rousing guard of honour by the Wales rugby squad, to a training session with thousands of young fans and a send off at Cardiff Airport, this was the day many never believed would come – – Cymru were finally on their way to the World Cup.
Waka Waka – we’re going to Qatar!
Guard of honour from the Wales rugby squad
🏴 Pob lwc bois! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eUsK2KJqfj
— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 15, 2022
Training in front of the future of the Red Wall at the Cardiff City Stadium
Huge cheers from the crowd as the Cymru squad step on to the pitch for their last training session in Wales before the #FIFAWorldCup. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/dq64GzFTeA
— Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) November 15, 2022
C’mon Cymru 🏴🏴🏴#ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/HIiVYJSFOp
— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 15, 2022
Entertaining the fans
It was so exciting to welcome some of the #TîmCymru22 artists to meet the local school children and send the squad off to Qatar in the best way possible this morning!#ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger https://t.co/kMXVa4BFMJ
— FA WALES (@FAWales) November 15, 2022
🎤 “Da ni yma, yma! On the way to the top of the game” #ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/8gWc1YTvut
— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 15, 2022
Captain Fantastic is ready for Qatar
Gareth Bale embarks on his flight to Qatar as a HERO!#wales #fifaworldcup #qatar2022 #flight #squad pic.twitter.com/wcJd90AD2L
— Gareth Bale Highlights (@GB11Highlights) November 15, 2022
And they’re off…
Cwtch the @Cardiff_Airport Dragon is ready! Proudly welcoming the team at 2pm, please refer to earlier social media posts and our website regarding the team's departure.#ArBenYByd #TogetherStronger #FlyCardiff #FlyLocal pic.twitter.com/JfETBDcngT
— Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) November 15, 2022
Great to see the @FAWales team depart from @Cardiff_Airport today as they set off to Qatar for the @FIFAWorldCup #Cymru #YmaOHyd #FlyLocal #TogetherStronger #FlyCardiff #Wales #FAW #Qatar2022 #VisitWales #CardiffAirport pic.twitter.com/nHJEMC3bkZ
— Gerallt Marsh (@marsh_ger) November 15, 2022
Nice touch from the Fire Brigade of @Cardiff_Airport as the Welsh football team head off for the World Cup!!!! pic.twitter.com/fc5o1hTote
— neil davies (@daviesaaled) November 15, 2022
⚽ @FAWales are on their way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup!⚽ @Cardiff_Airport are so proud to have played our part in this historic occasion, thank you to everyone who turned up today to cheer the team on their way. 🛫 #ArBenYByd #TogetherStronger #FlyCardiff #FlyLocal pic.twitter.com/Fbg4li2Swx
— Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) November 15, 2022
COME ON CYMRU!
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.