Watch: The deeply emotional interview with Wales boss Craig Bellamy

There were tears in Craig Bellamy’s eyes during his candid interview with Sgorio’s Sioned Dafydd.

Talking of Gary Speed and how the late great Wales manager inspired his desire to become a boss he couldn’t help but display his emotions and just what it means to him to lead his nation.

A burning desire to keep the legacy of those have gone before alive were more than evident in his first press conference and particularly in his sit down with Sgorio’s lead football correspondent.

Since the announcement the former Wales goal ace has had his detractors, those who believe he is the wrong man for the job. Much of that opinion no doubt having been formed from his days as an outspoken and volatile player who regularly appeared in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

However, watch any of his hugely impressive interviews over the last 24 hours and you cannot deny this is a Welshman who understands fully what this role means – a man who has matured greatly in the last two decades.

Watch this emotional interview with Sgorio and it will leave you thinking one thing – and that is Wales has chosen the perfect person for the job

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

