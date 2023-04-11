Watch the Dragons of Wrexham roar – a photographic essay

Words: Iestyn Jones Pictures: Gemma Thomas

It’s a conversation that’s heard across the globe: “Start watching football every weekend and we’re finished… it’s me or the team!”

However, if it’s Wrexham FC you’re following and not already a season ticket holder, you won’t need to worry about a footballing love triangle. That’s because tickets to these home games are as rare as Paul Mullin missing a goalscoring opportunity.

Since the ‘Hollywood takeover’ in 2021 the oldest professional football club in Wales, (and third oldest in the world) has sent social media into overdrive.

The launch of the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham has seen the club’s every move under the ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds documented in extraordinary detail.

Two years on, and the success of the series has led to a clamour for tickets to the famous Racecourse ground. With demand increasing for entry to this theatre of footballing dreams, and the upcoming second season of Welcome to Wrexham imminent, who wouldn’t want a walk-on-part?

So, to recap; Season 1 ended with the Dragons narrowly and agonisingly missing out on promotion to League Two with Rob McElhenney insistent that “we’re going to achieve promotion. I promise – this town deserves it!”

Wrexham’s form this season will surely provide a taster of what to expect in Season 2. It’s hardly a spoiler, to state that the plot will revolve around the club’s push for promotion and whether Rob delivers on that promise.

This season has seen Wrexham in a two-horse race with Notts County for that automatic promotion place. As it stands – Wrexham are 3 points in front, but County are ahead on goal difference. However, Wrexham have a game in hand, and will need to make it count if they want to avoid the dreaded play-offs.

With Easter Monday’s clash ending in a breathless 3-2 win to the home side, Wrexham enter the final straight with one hand on the trophy.

However, with four games to go they can’t take anything for granted as both they and the Magpies battle for that one automatic promotion spot. And with both sides in record-breaking form, this is one story that may still have some twists and turns, and possibly the sort of nail biting finale that will have you rushing to renew your Disney Plus subscription.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

