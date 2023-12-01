Watch: The emotional Wrexham anthem that fans are loving

Wrexham fans are being taken on an emotional rollercoaster thanks to Wrexham fan and musician Dai Meyer.

The 42 year old, father of two, has penned an emotional paean to the football club he loves and it certainly pulls at the heartstrings.

The stirring ‘Where the Dragon Heart Beats’ takes Wrexham fans on a tumultuous journey from a past littered with turmoil to present day highs of a football club reborn thanks to the takeover by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The season ticket holder who takes his boys Ewan and Huwey to every home game at The Racecourse works as a teacher, but was in a series of bands in his youth – and he says the emotions of seeing his beloved team return to the football league inspired him to write the song.

And in the case of where the dragon heart beats inspiration strikes in the most unlikely of places.

“I wrote the song while I was grouting my shower!” he laughs. “When I finished I wrote down the lyrics so I wouldn’t forget them.

“I’ve been writing songs for many years and been in a few bands, but just for laughs,” he added. “Lyrics mean a lot to me as I’ve seen many lows at the club but finally we have what we deserve. The owners truly have relit the fire inside.”

Dai has created a touching video to accompany the song, in animated form which adds to the emotional effect.

“I just want to get the song out there for people to enjoy,” he said. “I’ve had an amazing response from Wrexham fans and non fans.

“I’ve been surprised how many messages I’ve had from people who don’t even like football but love the song.

“This has really inspired me to have another go at playing and writing more again. I might even play a few gigs eventually.”

But for now there is one thing he would really love.

“I would love it for our owners to hear my song,” he said.

Fingers crossed Messrs McElehnney and Reynolds are listening!

Check out all the links to the song HERE

Where the Dragon Heart Beats (Lyrics)

Take my hand once more

As we walk through the crowd to the place we call home

Time has taken its toll

But we’ll always remember those who stood here before

They’re never gone

We’re Wrexham

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

We fill all our seats with both passion and pride

So come along for the ride

Watch the red army fight

For your sons and your daughters to have memories for life

Cos two came along relit the fire inside

Yeh two came along relit the fire inside

Now we’re ready to fly

As be brought back our club from the dark to the light

Feels like nows our time

Cos we’re red and we believe and we’ll never say die

We’ll never die

We’re Wrexham

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

We fill all our seats with both passion and pride

So come along for the ride

Watch the red army fight

For your sons and your daughters to have memories for life

Cos two came along relit the fire inside

Yeh two came along relit the fire inside

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

Where the Dragon Heart Beats

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

