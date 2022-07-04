Watch: The epic scenes that will give Wales hope in South Africa

Okay, so there’s no getting away from it – that result on Saturday and the manner in which it happened was heartbreaking.

But now two days later as the dust settles on an extraordinary and pulsating Test match at Loftus Versfeld, which saw world champions South Africa triumph 32-29 in the dying seconds of a game that Wales more than deserved something from, there can be sober judgement and positive reassessment.

With emotions calmed there will be time for reflection and surely the overriding reaction the Wales camp will take from defeat is that there is nothing to fear – that claiming a first victory over the Springboks in South Africa is actually achievable.

When you’ve faced up the world champions in their own backyard and could easily have triumphed, Wayne Pivac’s men should be brimful of confidence and belief.

Make no mistake, even the most happy-go-lucky, half glass full Welsh rugby fan wouldn’t have given the team much of a chance against the Springboks ahead of Saturday’s match.

Exceptional

Beaten at home by Italy just three months ago, Wales were written off before they arrived in Pretoria. There was little hope and plenty of fear from Welsh fans.

But in that sense Wales had nothing to lose. The fact they played with passion, spirit and purpose in one of their finest performances in years, showed they also had resilience, character and no little skill to come so close.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s two tries underlined his burgeoning reputation as an electrifying game changer that can turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, Dan Biggar’s 40 yard drop goal was impudent sorcery personified, while Dewi Lake’s bulldozing second-half try with Wales reduced to 13 men, was bravery and unshakeable belief above and beyond the call of duty.

It’s these highlights that should act as the foundations to build on for the second test.

Yes, the fine margins between victory and defeated were polarised in added on time with Welsh errors proving so costly.

Nevertheless, Wales players, staff and supporters should now believe that if the team can cut out those faults that ultimately cost them the match, while turning in another exceptional performance, the game this Saturday at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, could be history in the making.

It’s Monday, the start of a new week, let’s begin as we mean to go on.

Enjoy these standout moments from the game and let’s all look forward to Saturday.

LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT FIRST TRY

𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧! ⚡ What a start for Wales as Louis Rees-Zammit finishes off a blistering attack! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #SAvWALpic.twitter.com/9N7Va8YRpb — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 2, 2022

DAN BIGGAR DROP GOAL

Rate Dan Biggar’s epic drop goal out of 🔟… 👏👏#SAvWALpic.twitter.com/4pvdVdujeU — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 2, 2022

LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT SECOND TRY

Wales lead at half-time! ⌚ A double from Louis Rees-Zammit has Wales ahead in Pretoria. 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#SAvWALpic.twitter.com/K8gScXq1Rd — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 2, 2022

DEWI LAKE TRY

𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋 🤯 | ” A truly remarkable moment!” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dewi Lake shows his strength to power over but Biggar misses the conversion leaving it all square! WHAT A MATCH!#SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/14Tjij6yaU — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

