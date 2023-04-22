Watch: The extraordinary scenes as Wrexham are promoted

There was joy unconfined as Wrexham returned to the Football League after 15 years.

There was utter delirium on the final whistle with fans invading the pitch – an amorphous mass of joyous relief sweeping across the Racecourse pitch.

It’s been 15 years of hurt but this was the moment so many had waited for, not least co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who were in tears as the final whistle blew.

Two goal hero Paul Mullin was carried on the shoulders of fans as a giant party started in the town, which will no doubt last long into the night.

There are now four Welsh clubs in the Football League for the first time since 1988.

It’s a great story for Wrexham and it’s great story for Welsh football.

And one last thing… Welcome To Wrexham spoiler alert: Wrexham are promoted back to the Football League.

READ MORE: Watch: The goals that fired Wrexham to promotion glory

🏆🏆THAT'S IT! 🏆🏆 WREXHAM ARE CHAMPIONS! WE'RE BACK IN THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE AFTER 15 LONG YEARS! THIS IS FOR THE DIEHARDS, THE NEW FANS, THOSE FANS NO LONGER WITH US. THIS IS FOR THE TOWN, FOR NORTH WALES, FOR THE LOVE OF A CLUB THAT REFUSED TO GIVE UP! #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/dmGlsJ7Auk — Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & fanzine (@fearlessidzine) April 22, 2023

🏆 @WREXHAM_AFC ARE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IFfNIloEng — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023

Classy from Reynolds and McElhenney in moment of victory. Couple of American owners in Premier League could learn from their empathy and understanding of crucial role British football clubs play in fabric of their communities 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/90hkqIGeKa — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 22, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

