Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The extraordinary scenes as Wrexham are promoted

22 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Wrexham fans on the pitch celebrating promotion to the EFL following the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.

There was joy unconfined as Wrexham returned to the Football League after 15 years.

There was utter delirium on the final whistle with fans invading the pitch – an amorphous mass of joyous relief sweeping across the Racecourse pitch.

It’s been 15 years of hurt but this was the moment so many had waited for, not least co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who were in tears as the final whistle blew.

Two goal hero Paul Mullin was carried on the shoulders of fans as a giant party started in the town, which will no doubt last long into the night.

There are now four Welsh clubs in the Football League for the first time since 1988.

It’s a great story for Wrexham and it’s great story for Welsh football.

And one last thing… Welcome To Wrexham spoiler alert: Wrexham are promoted back to the Football League.

READ MORE: Watch: The goals that fired Wrexham to promotion glory

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.