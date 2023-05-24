Watch: The fantastic goals as Cymru kids sink Euro group winners Poland

It might not have gone the way that they wanted it to go, but the Welsh youngsters turned in their finest performance of three group games at the European Under-17 Championships to down the group winners Poland.

Having lost their the first two matches against Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, the squad who had qualified for their first age group championships in almost 40 years, were determined to go out on high, even if they hadn’t qualified out of their group.

And they certainly did that overpowering the Poles 3-0 and recording their first Under-17 European Championship victory with all three goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the match.

A stunning brace from impressive Swansea City forward Iwan Morgan and a bullet header from Manchester United striker Gabrielle Biancheri sealed the victory which was celebrated wildly by the Welsh youngsters along with family, friends and Welsh fans in the stand.

Watch and enjoy!

BULLET HEADER | GABRIELE BIANCHERI!! 🤩⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6go1fCDvM9 — Wales Watch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@wales_watch) May 24, 2023

SUPER SUB IWAN MORGAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿(2006) WITH AN ABSOLUTE GOLAZO TO SEAL THE WIN!!!!#U17Euro pic.twitter.com/OIfWQiF8Nr — Football Report (@FootballReprt) May 23, 2023

IWAN MORGAN’S second of the night was a thing of beauty 🤩⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cCGhGOxDAw — Wales Watch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@wales_watch) May 23, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

