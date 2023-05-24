Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The fantastic goals as Cymru kids sink Euro group winners Poland

24 May 2023 2 minute read
Swansea City’s Iwan Morgan celebrates his second goal in the 3-0 victory over Poland (Credit: UEFA.tv)

It might not have gone the way that they wanted it to go, but the Welsh youngsters turned in their finest performance of three group games at the European Under-17 Championships to down the group winners Poland.

Having lost their the first two matches against Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, the squad who had qualified for their first age group championships in almost 40 years, were determined to go out on high, even if they hadn’t qualified out of their group.

And they certainly did that overpowering the Poles 3-0 and recording their first Under-17 European Championship victory with all three goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the match.

A stunning brace from impressive Swansea City forward Iwan Morgan and a bullet header from Manchester United striker Gabrielle Biancheri sealed the victory which was celebrated wildly by the Welsh youngsters along with family, friends and Welsh fans in the stand.

Watch and enjoy!

