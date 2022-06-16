Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The footage that proves there’s no party like a Wales Away party

16 Jun 2022 4 minutes Read
There’s no party like a Wales Away party!

There has never been a greater time to be a Welsh football fan.

Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and now sit at football’s top table after 64 long years, after finally qualifying for the World Cup.

If this is a dream, then please never wake us up.

Of course, with success comes bigger crowds and more interest in the national side as the Welsh football message is spread far and wide.

Love, peace and football

Nowhere is this more keenly brought into focus than on trips to far flung foreign lands to follow the Wales team away from home.

Wales Away is now not just a trip, it’s become more a biblical rites of passage for any Welsh football fan.

Wales fans aren’t just supporters in the conventional sense, but they’ve become cultural ambassadors spreading the message of love, peace and football through the medium of drinking, dancing and singing – loudly.

To illustrate the point in a way that words just can’t do justice, here are a selection of videos and images from the most recent Wales Away trip to the Netherlands, where 2,500 Welsh fans, despite the score and the manner of defeat, had the time of their lives.

Enjoy!

THAT FEELING BEFORE YOU HEAD OFF ON A WALES AWAY TRIP

IT’S IMPORTANT TO PREPARE PROPERLY

GOT A FEELING WE WON’T BE ABLE TO ESCAPE THIS SONG

THE SORT OF MATHS WE CAN ALL GET ON BOARD WITH

WELL WE ARE THE LAND OF SONG

CAN’T FAULT THE DUTCH FANS’ BANTER

MORE UNSTINTINGLY WONDERFUL WORK BY GOL CYMRU

OH CHRIS GUNTER!!!

LAND OF SONG PART 2

BEST. ANTHEM. EVER.

LOVE A PARTY WITH A HAPPY ATMOSPHERE

BEST. FLAG. EVER.

NEW WORLD RECORD SET FOR TOPS OFF, TOPS BACK ON

THE DUCTCH LOVE US

AFTER PARTY – PT1

AFTER PARTY – PT2

AND THE PARTY NEVER ENDS…

YEAH, BUT IT WAS WORTH IT

CHECK OUT THIS BRILLIANT THREAD WHICH ENCAPSULATES THE WHOLE WALES AWAY EXPERIENCE

