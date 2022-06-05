Watch: The frenzied celebrations as players toast Robert Page

He’s the man who has taken Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

In guiding the team through first, Euro 2022, and now to the World Cup in Qatar, Robert Page has galvanised this Wales squad into a special group of players, who evidently love to play for him.

That respect was there for all to see amid delirious scenes in the Wales dressing room after the team’s titanic 1-0 win over Ukraine.

Showering Page with champagne and beer, the players toasted the gaffer with a reworked version of the Will Grigg song (originated by Northern Ireland fans about their striker).

Instead of a chorus of ‘your defence is terrified, Will Grigg’s on fire’, the Wales squad sang ‘your defence is terrified, Pagey’s on fire’.

It seemed to do the trick as the boss showed off his moves as the dressing room bounced along, lost in the delirium of victory.

We all love Rob Page 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Po5rIa4pz6 — Ace Humphreys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@homerboss10) June 5, 2022

