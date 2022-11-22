Watch: The frenzied limbs after Gareth Bale’s penalty against USA
How do you define the slang term ‘limbs’? Well the Urban Dictionary describes it as thus… ‘The scene of football fans celebrating a goal wildly with arms flying everywhere.’
An example of this would be: ‘Did you see the Gareth Bale penalty? Absolute limbs from the Wales fans!’
The fine art of ‘limbs’ was on display at home and abroad last night as Cymru salvaged a point against the USA.
The nation’s first goal at a World Cup since Terry Medwin scored against Hungary in 1958, secured Robert Page’s side a precious and saw fans celebrating wildly both in Wales and in the stadium in Doha.
So today we breath a mighty collective sigh of relief. We can sit back, relax and enjoy the sight of Cymru’s greatest ever player firing the ball into the back of the net from his cannon of a left boot.
And the resulting limbs will stay with us forever.
Watch and enjoy!
RED WALL LIMBS
The power of football ❤️
Look at what it meant to the @Cymru fans when @GarethBale11 scored their first #FIFAWorldCup goal in 64 years 🏴pic.twitter.com/dgddr0Jbt4
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2022
CLWB IFOR BACH LIMBS
🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/yVINZGuheJ
— Clwb Ifor Bach (@ClwbIforBach) November 21, 2022
FERNDALE CONS WORKINGMENS CLUB LIMBS
So great having the kids and parents from @FerndaleAthlet1 all together tonight to watch the game in Ferndale Con! Gareth doing the business as always 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/iiIvRsRC2P
— Angharad Walters 🏴✊ (@Angharad_78) November 21, 2022
THE ABER HOTEL PUB LIMBS
Because this is what it means 🏴
The Aber Fanzone is something else ❤️#supportyourlocal #TAH #YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/mXPN28QUkl
— The Aber Hotel (@theaberhotel) November 21, 2022
SWANSEA FANZONE LIMBS
Limbs at Swansea’s fanzone when that equaliser went in!
Didn’t realise I was in shot…just couldn’t contain myself 😁🏴#wales #cymru #arbenybyd #ymaohyd #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2FCAevN0CV
— Rhys Williams﮷ (@RhysWilliamsTV) November 21, 2022
NARBERTH FANZONE LIMBS
Absolute scenes at the Narberth Fanzone tonight when Bale levelled up to give Wales a draw in our opening game at the FIFA World Cup!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the crowd supporting Wales v England next Tuesday night. It’s going to be epic! #OneLove #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/euA0KuHnC3
— Cllr 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆 (@MarcTierneyNews) November 21, 2022
LLANFAIRFECHAN FANZONE LIMBS
This is what it’s all about! Amazing turnout, thank you to everyone who attended tonight’s game. Hope you enjoyed it! 🏴 🇺🇸 ⚽️@LtfcOfficial @FAWales #USAvWAL #ArBenYByd #FIFAWorldCup #YmaOHyd #Wales #fanzone @FAWCoachEd @NWSportDave @BBCSport @BBCWales #llanfairfechan #UtF pic.twitter.com/yqZYg2omV5
— Glyn Bellfield (@GVBellfield) November 21, 2022
AND HERE’S IAN RUSH CELEBRATING THAT BALE PENALTY…
View this post on Instagram
Support our Nation today
