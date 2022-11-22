Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The frenzied limbs after Gareth Bale’s penalty against USA

22 Nov 2022 3 minute read
Fans at the Swansea Fanzone celebrating Gareth Bale’s goal

How do you define the slang term ‘limbs’? Well the Urban Dictionary describes it as thus… ‘The scene of football fans celebrating a goal wildly with arms flying everywhere.’

An example of this would be: ‘Did you see the Gareth Bale penalty? Absolute limbs from the Wales fans!’

The fine art of ‘limbs’ was on display at home and abroad last night as Cymru salvaged a point against the USA.

The nation’s first goal at a World Cup since Terry Medwin scored against Hungary in 1958, secured Robert Page’s side a precious and saw fans celebrating wildly both in Wales and in the stadium in Doha.

So today we breath a mighty collective sigh of relief. We can sit back, relax and enjoy the sight of Cymru’s greatest ever player firing the ball into the back of the net from his cannon of a left boot.

And the resulting limbs will stay with us forever.

Watch and enjoy!

RED WALL LIMBS

CLWB IFOR BACH LIMBS

FERNDALE CONS WORKINGMENS CLUB LIMBS

THE ABER HOTEL PUB LIMBS

SWANSEA FANZONE LIMBS

NARBERTH FANZONE LIMBS

LLANFAIRFECHAN FANZONE LIMBS

AND HERE’S IAN RUSH CELEBRATING THAT BALE PENALTY…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Rush MBE (@ian_rush9)

