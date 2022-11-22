Watch: The frenzied limbs after Gareth Bale’s penalty against USA

How do you define the slang term ‘limbs’? Well the Urban Dictionary describes it as thus… ‘The scene of football fans celebrating a goal wildly with arms flying everywhere.’

An example of this would be: ‘Did you see the Gareth Bale penalty? Absolute limbs from the Wales fans!’

The fine art of ‘limbs’ was on display at home and abroad last night as Cymru salvaged a point against the USA.

The nation’s first goal at a World Cup since Terry Medwin scored against Hungary in 1958, secured Robert Page’s side a precious and saw fans celebrating wildly both in Wales and in the stadium in Doha.

So today we breath a mighty collective sigh of relief. We can sit back, relax and enjoy the sight of Cymru’s greatest ever player firing the ball into the back of the net from his cannon of a left boot.

And the resulting limbs will stay with us forever.

Watch and enjoy!

RED WALL LIMBS

The power of football ❤️ Look at what it meant to the @Cymru fans when @GarethBale11 scored their first #FIFAWorldCup goal in 64 years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿pic.twitter.com/dgddr0Jbt4 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2022

CLWB IFOR BACH LIMBS

FERNDALE CONS WORKINGMENS CLUB LIMBS

So great having the kids and parents from @FerndaleAthlet1 all together tonight to watch the game in Ferndale Con! Gareth doing the business as always 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/iiIvRsRC2P — Angharad Walters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✊ (@Angharad_78) November 21, 2022

THE ABER HOTEL PUB LIMBS

Because this is what it means 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

The Aber Fanzone is something else ❤️#supportyourlocal #TAH #YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/mXPN28QUkl — The Aber Hotel (@theaberhotel) November 21, 2022

SWANSEA FANZONE LIMBS

NARBERTH FANZONE LIMBS

Absolute scenes at the Narberth Fanzone tonight when Bale levelled up to give Wales a draw in our opening game at the FIFA World Cup! Don’t miss your chance to be part of the crowd supporting Wales v England next Tuesday night. It’s going to be epic! #OneLove #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/euA0KuHnC3 — Cllr 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆 (@MarcTierneyNews) November 21, 2022

LLANFAIRFECHAN FANZONE LIMBS

AND HERE’S IAN RUSH CELEBRATING THAT BALE PENALTY…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Rush MBE (@ian_rush9)

