Watch: The greatest global grassroots goal is from Wales

A teenager from Wales has scooped a global award for scoring an absolute worldie.

After a vote on social media young Welsh footballer Mason Evans has picked up the prestigious People’s Puskas global award which highlights the best goals scored by an amateur footballer.

The People’s Puskas launched last year and is an alternative to the The FIFA Puskás Award, which was established in 2009 to be awarded to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or “most beautiful”, goal of the calendar year.

The award is in honour of Ferenc Puskás, the prolific Hungarian striker who played for Real Madrid during the late 1950s to the late 1960s.

The People’s Puskas Award aims to give those amateur players overlooked by FIFA the credit and spotlight by showcasing the most spectacular goals scored at all levels.

Mason, was 17, when he executed the sweetest of volleys playing for Ynyshir Albions against Seven Sisters in the Ardal South West League – a goal that any professional footballer would have loved to have pulled off.

His jaw-dropping volley meeting a long cross-field pass perfectly was compared to Robin van Persie and Marco van Basten.

A statement from his club posted on Instagram read: A brilliant competition run by Veo Technologies of the best grassroots goals caught on camera anywhere in the WORLD.

Thank you to Veo for running it giving grassroots heroes and their clubs the level of exposure it has.

And big well done to Mason Evans who was 17 at the time of that stunning RVP model strike 👏

A cracking talent and more importantly a great young man! Time on his side to work on celebrations mind 😂

Well done buddy from us all at the club and thank you for all his votes and support 👍

#COTB 🔴⚫️

WATCH MASONS SUBLIME VOLLEY

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

