Watch: The hilarious ‘Dragon Jerky’ ad from Wrexham sponsors VistaPrint
A new advert from VistaPrint is sure to be a viral hit with Wrexham fans and Welsh people everywhere.
VistaPrint, who are Wrexham’s shirt sleeve sponsors, have taken a brief break from helping small business owners across the world design and market their business, to come up with a genius ad that will no doubt be a viral smash hit.
It has the humour of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney written all over it.
It features mythical food company Dragon Foods and their fiery snack Dragon Jerky.
Ryan Reynolds was certainly impressed commenting: ‘This House of Dragons x The Office crossover is gripping’
We think the product will be a roaring success. Just make sure you have a fire extinguisher at hand!
