Watch: The hilarious ‘Dragon Jerky’ ad from Wrexham sponsors VistaPrint

A new advert from VistaPrint is sure to be a viral hit with Wrexham fans and Welsh people everywhere.

VistaPrint, who are Wrexham’s shirt sleeve sponsors, have taken a brief break from helping small business owners across the world design and market their business, to come up with a genius ad that will no doubt be a viral smash hit.

It has the humour of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney written all over it.

It features mythical food company Dragon Foods and their fiery snack Dragon Jerky.

Ryan Reynolds was certainly impressed commenting: ‘This House of Dragons x The Office crossover is gripping’

We think the product will be a roaring success. Just make sure you have a fire extinguisher at hand!

This House of Dragons x The Office crossover is gripping — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 3, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

