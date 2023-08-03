Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The hilarious ‘Dragon Jerky’ ad from Wrexham sponsors VistaPrint

03 Aug 2023 1 minute read
The brilliant VistaPrint / Dragon Jerky ad

A new advert from VistaPrint is sure to be a viral hit with Wrexham fans and Welsh people everywhere.

VistaPrint, who are Wrexham’s shirt sleeve sponsors, have taken a brief break from helping small business owners across the world design and market their business, to come up with a genius ad that will no doubt be a viral smash hit.

It has the humour of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney written all over it.

It features mythical food company Dragon Foods and their fiery snack Dragon Jerky.

Ryan Reynolds was certainly impressed commenting: ‘This House of Dragons x The Office crossover is gripping’

We think the product will be a roaring success. Just make sure you have a fire extinguisher at hand!

