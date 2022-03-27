Watch: The hilarious outtakes from Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham ad

When we published the story of Ryan Reynolds filming a hilarious ad with the Wrexham squad, we prayed that the outtakes would be released asap.

Thankfully, only a few days after the original advert for cyber security services company 1Password was released, so have the outtakes.

And as you would imagine they are laugh out loud enjoyable.

Explicit

The ad sees the Hollywood star giving a rather unconventional team talk to the assembled Wrexham football squad, who shall we say look rather bemused with the whole affair.

We wondered how many takes it took for the ad to be filmed – especially when star striker Paul Mullin is on the end of a rather explicit verbal riposte from the Wrexham co-owner. Now we can see thanks to these brilliant clips posted on Tik Tok.

The original ad is below…

And here are the outtakes. Enjoy!

