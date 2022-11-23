Watch: The hilarious video of Wales fans celebrating wildly in US pub

This was the brilliant moment a pub full of Americans fell silent as Gareth Bale stepped up to take his crucial penalty against the USA.

Striking the ball superbly he slotted it into back of the net, scoring Wales’ first goal at a World Cup since 1958 and sending the Welsh nation into ecstasy.

The video shows American fans with their heads in their hands before the camera pans around to show a small group of Wales fans absolutely loving it, celebrating wildly as a drink flies up in the air.

Of course, the rest of the pub, Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica, falls silent and all you can see is this little US chapter of the Red Wall losing their minds!

Wales fans celebrate wildly as Gareth Bale scores penalty (Credit: Antony McCloskey)

The video was filmed by Welshman Antony McCloskey who is over in the States on holiday and had sought out the pub to watch the game.

“I was over in Los Angeles for a break planned around seeing The Smashing Pumpkins at The Hollywood Bowl and Elton John at Dodger Stadium,” he said, speaking to WalesOnline. “I knew Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica would be showing the football, as I saw a Cardiff City game there a few years ago. When I got in the bar it was packed full and I was surprised to see around 10 to 12 Wales supporters in there all wearing shirts. The ones I talked to were people who were now working in the LA area. The local kick-off time was 11am.

“One Welsh fan originally from Ebbw Vale told me he got there at 4am to make sure of a place. Most of the support was of course for the USA, and the bar erupted when they scored. At half time there was an all-American playlist to ramp up the atmosphere for the locals, which included Springsteen’s Born in the USA and James Brown’s Living in America.

“Second half we came more into the game, and when Bale equalised from the spot all the Wales supporters were jumping around celebrating, with beer going everywhere. The Americans took it all in good spirits and were great hosts, making us all feel welcome.”

