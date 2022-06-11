Watch: The Hispanic Wall’s passionate take on Yma o Hyd

Wales’ biggest fan from Costa Rica has once more caught the hearts and minds of Welsh fans as he joins in with the Red Wall anthem Yma o Hyd.

Wales’ number one online fan Julian ‘JK’ Granados, aka The Hispanic Wall, has posted his latest video of him singing along with the Dafydd Iwan classic, tagging the man himself and declaring “I did my biggest effort” adding the hashtags #TogetherStronger #YmaOHyd

Second family

Julian and his Wales fan social media account first came to prominence during the Euros, with many fans of The Red Wall sharing his posts and sending him supportive messages. He says he now feels like he’s been adopted by a second family.

The 20-year-old endeared himself to Welsh fans around the globe when he posted a video showing him singing the Welsh National Anthem ahead of the Euro 2020 game with Denmark.

“I learned the anthem from watching YouTube videos and listening again and again,” says Julian, who lives with his parents in Costa Rica.

“My native language is Spanish, I also speak English, because I love the language and now I speak a little bit of Welsh, which I am learning using Duolingo.

“I made the video of the anthem to support Wales against Denmark, but unfortunately of course we didn’t get to the quarter finals. I was shocked about the response to the video.

“I remember the first time I started to receive messages, I believe I was sleeping,” he recalls. (The UK is seven hours ahead of Costa Rica).

“When I woke up, I didn’t believe it. I felt for the first time outside my family and friends, I felt loved by a lot of people. It means so much to me. Like I scored a goal in a final.”

Honorary Welshman

The young Wales fan, who has a mini shrine to the team at his home with Wales shirts, scarves, stickers and a flag, hopes that he will one day get to see his heroes play

“My biggest dream is to watch them live,” says Julian. “I don’t have enough money to travel to Wales. But if Cymru plays over here versus Costa Rica, I’m going to be the first to buy a ticket for the match.”

His final wish is that The Hispanic Wall will grow and he will be joined by other fans from Central and South America who want to throw their support behind Wales.

“The Hispanic Wall I created for one reason, to teach people why Wales football is the biggest and most passionate thing you can imagine.

“I would like to say I am a very proud honorary Welshman. And I would love to visit sometime.

Cymru Am Byth. Gales Por Siempre! (Wales forever)”

Check out The Hispanic Wall on Twitter and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

