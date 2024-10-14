Watch: The immense national anthem at Wales v Montenegro

Days after Iceland fans declared the Welsh supporters’ version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau sung at the Nations League clash in Reykjavik the loudest they had ever heard, the anthem once again boomed out ahead of Wales v Montenegro at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The now customary first three bars of the anthem were played before the music cut out and fans took over.

It’s always a stunning sight and sound – and tonight was no different, with the players and The Red Wall belting out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau with gusto and passion.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ❤️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cymru v Twrci | Cynghrair y Cenhedloedd UEFA

We all know our national anthem is the best in the world, but now we can add to that accolade – the ‘loudest’. Well in Iceland anyway.

A large Wales away support of several thousand descended on the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium in Reykjavik for the Nations League clash against Iceland.

And they certainly made themselves heard from the off. As the teams lined up for the anthems the Welsh fans belted out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau with the sort of suitable gusto we have come to expect from supporters.

It was certainly impressive enough to make a huge impression on one Iceland fan.

Árni Þór Gunnarsson posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Yo Wales fans @FAWales. I go to every Iceland home games. When the Welsh national song was played and everybody sung it was the loudest one that I can remember in this stadium and really amazing to see and hear.

‘Brilliant fans! Welcome anytime. Cheers and hopefully we meet again.’

Yo Wales fans @FAWales I go to evry Iceland home games When the welsh national song was played and evrybody sung It was the loudest one that i can remember in this stadium and really amazing to see and hear Brilliant fans! Welcome anytime Cheers and hopfully we meet again

