Sport

Watch: The incredible anthem as Wales returned to the World Cup after 64 years

21 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Wales fans in the stands during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Picture by Martin Rickett / PA Wire

Wales’ fans were in good voice as the Welsh national anthem was sung at a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Despite only around Wales 3,000 fans being in the stadium, they filled the Al Rayyan Stadium with the sound of Hen Wlad fy Nhadau.

Wales marked their return to the World Cup after a 64-year hiatus by taking on the United States in their first Group B match.

Even the US’ supporters were appreciative of the anthem, with Athletic journalist Sam Stejskal who posted the footage saying “Sport is a gift”.

The ‘Soccer Support’ Twitter account responded saying: “They absolutely destroyed the passion battle. They look a lot more emotionally ready to play.”

Wales captain Gareth Bale (left) and team-mates line up for the national anthem during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Picture by Martin Rickett / PA Wire
USA and Wales players line up before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Picture by Martin Rickett / PA Wire.

Wales showed only two changes from the play-off final winning side in June.

Joe Allen and Kieffer Moore were absentees from the side that had started the 1-0 victory against Ukraine.

Swansea midfielder Allen had failed to recover from hamstring damage sustained in September, leading to Ethan Ampadu being pushed forward from his defensive station.

Chris Mepham moved into a three-man central defence as Harry Wilson replaced Moore.

Skipper Gareth Bale made his 109th appearance to move level with Chris Gunter, who was among the substitutes, as Wales’ most capped men’s player.

USA injury doubts Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest were both passed fit to start.

Riki
Riki
1 hour ago

Players unable to live up to it however! I’ve had an unwelcome funny feeling it may come to this all week.

Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
3 seconds ago
Reply to  Riki

They’ve just levelled. Usually one win and a draw will get you out of the group stages I am told. Don’t think anyone is beating England.
Still furious about the thing, but since everyone must endure playing in this repressive shthole, we may as well go as far as possible

