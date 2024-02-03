Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The incredible anthem belted out at giant Welsh venue

03 Feb 2024 2 minute read
Thousands of Wales fans belt out the anthem at The Depot in Cardiff

There is no better sound than thousands of stirring voices belting out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

We all know the Welsh national anthem is the best in the world and it certainly sounded like it ahead of the Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium.

As the teams lined up for the anthems, the thousands watching at The Depot venue in the Welsh capital rose to their feet to give a spine-tingling rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

The 30,000 sq ft venue which has a capacity of 2,500, was transformed into a giant pub as the beers flowed and the crowd watching the game on giant screens refreshed their vocal chords ready for the big match.

As you would imagine, it sounded incredible.

Watch and enjoy!

