Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Gareth Bale receives incredible reception at LAFC

09 Jul 2022 3 minutes Read
Gareth Bale received the adulation of the LAFC fans (Credit: LAFC)

The atmosphere was already red hot ahead of El Tráfico – the derby clash between Los Angeles’ two MLS teams – LAFC and LA Galaxy.

However, when new LAFC signing Gareth Bale stepped out on the pitch at the Banc of California Stadium the place erupted.

Bale, who had ended his Real Madrid career suffering jeers and whistles from the fickle Spanish crowd, must have loved the sound of fans chanting and cheering his name.

He is of course, used to this sort of fanatical love-in from Welsh fans, but not in recent times at club level.

Bale arrived at the ground first meeting players and staff, including fellow new signing, Italian legend Giorgio Chellini.

Asked about his initial thoughts, he said: “Amazing. Driving in was bit surreal, it was nice to see all the fans gathered together. Everything has been so impressive. Changing room looks incredible.”

Once out on the pitch, the reception he received was immense.

Applauding the fans he was introduced to the crowd to a soundtrack of supporters chanting his name, while the stadium announcer listed his many achievements and described him as ‘one of Wales’ greatest ever players’.

There were also Welsh scarves worn by fans and Wales flags draped over fences, as the crowd conducted nothing short of a total love-in with their new hero.

It was a fitting first game for the Welshman to witness live, with LAFC triumphing 3-2 over LA Galaxy and extending their lead at the top of the MLS Western Conference.

Bale will no doubt be purring over the thought of getting started in a league where he will unquestionably shine.

If the reception he received today is any measure the LAFC fans are going to love him.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.