Sport

Watch: The incredible scenes as Wales qualify for first major tournament

03 Dec 2024 4 minute read
Wales’ players and staff celebrate after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifying play off round two, second leg match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in Ireland. Credit: Damian Eagers/PA Wire

It was a night every Welsh football fan will remember – the moment when Wales’ women’s football team qualified for their first major international tournament.

Cymru made history after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second leg victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Rhian Wilkinson’s team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate as they progressed to next summer’s European Championship in Switzerland and the celebrations were unconfined on the pitch as the full-time whistle blew.

Leicester forward Cain’s 50th-minute penalty came after a VAR check showed the ball had struck Anna Patten’s arm from a Wales free-kick.

She kept her cool to put Wales ahead following her recent return to action after a second major knee injury, then substitute Jones struck 17 minutes later.

Patten scored in the 86th minute to ensure a nervous finish for Wales that included a goal-line clearance from the visitors during eight minutes of added time that Ireland dominated, but they held out to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Aviva Stadium.

(Videos – Credit: Hales Evans)

(Credit: BBC Wales)

