Watch: The incredible sound of Wales fans outside Twickenham

Whatever the score on the pitch as Warren Gatland’s young guns took on England in the Six Nations at Twickenham, there was only ever going to be one winner off it.

When Wales fans converged on the stadium in west London the red army certainly made themselves seen and heard.

With fans heading up the M4 and London Welsh rugby club an oasis of Cymru less than a mile from the ground, there was always going to be a sizeable Welsh presence in and around today’s game.

And true to form Wales fans weren’t going to miss an opportunity to prove once again why they have the best voices of any rugby fans on the planet.

One group performed a stirring version fo the Welsh National Anthem outside the London Welsh ground at Old Deer Park, while another group were caught on camera outside the stadium by TalkSport, performing a spine-tingling version of Bread of Heaven, which received cheers and a well deserved round of applause by onlookers.

As ever Wales win the singing!

Watch and enjoy.

Unreal 😳😳 Wales fans in full voice outside Twickenham Stadium 🎤 🤝 With @TENAMen_ #ad pic.twitter.com/ulNlSwfXL4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 10, 2024

