Watch: The incredible sound of Wales fans singing the anthem

Everyone loves Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

We’re not being biased when we say it is the greatest anthem on the planet. (Okay, we might be a little biased)

Even people who don’t go to Wales games make sure they record the sound of the anthem being sung.

One such person is Jane Coughlin, who lives in nearby Leckwith.

She made sure she had her phone ready to record the astonishing sound of the massed ranks of the Red Wall belting out the anthem at the top of their voices ahead of the Wales v Armenia game.

And those voices very much carried to the nearby neighbourhood.

In fact, so stirring, moving and beautiful was it, that even the birds in Jane’s garden joined in.

We’re not kidding.

Take a watch of Jane’s video and listen to the wonderful sound of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at one with nature.

