Watch: The magical moment Josh Adams gave away his Player of the Match medal after Italy’s historic victory

This was the magical moment that Josh Adams gave Ange Capuozzo, who was starting his first match for his country, his Player of the Match medal after the Italian’s line break won Italy their first every match at the Principality Stadium.

Ange Capuozzo, who is 22, had scored two tries coming on against Scotland last week, and was handed a first-team start at fullback before his breakaway set up Edoardo Padovani’s try in the last seconds of the game.

It was a cathartic win for Italy who had come into the match under threat of being booted out of the tournament to make way for South Africa or Georgia.

Josh Adams had been awarded the Man of the Match award by Jonathan Davies after his try on 69 minutes and a tackle that stopped a Monty Ioane try earlier in the match.

But as the award usually goes to the winning team, Josh Adams thought it only right to pass the award on to Ange Capuozzo who marked his first start with a historic victory.

Sportsmanship at it’s finest 👏 Josh Adams gives his POTM medal to Ange Capuozzo after his sensational display helped Italy to their first ever win in Wales 🙌#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/CTj9q8JJvg — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

