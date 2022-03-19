Watch: The magical moment Josh Adams gave away his Player of the Match medal after Italy’s historic victory
This was the magical moment that Josh Adams gave Ange Capuozzo, who was starting his first match for his country, his Player of the Match medal after the Italian’s line break won Italy their first every match at the Principality Stadium.
Ange Capuozzo, who is 22, had scored two tries coming on against Scotland last week, and was handed a first-team start at fullback before his breakaway set up Edoardo Padovani’s try in the last seconds of the game.
It was a cathartic win for Italy who had come into the match under threat of being booted out of the tournament to make way for South Africa or Georgia.
Josh Adams had been awarded the Man of the Match award by Jonathan Davies after his try on 69 minutes and a tackle that stopped a Monty Ioane try earlier in the match.
But as the award usually goes to the winning team, Josh Adams thought it only right to pass the award on to Ange Capuozzo who marked his first start with a historic victory.
Sportsmanship at it’s finest 👏
Josh Adams gives his POTM medal to Ange Capuozzo after his sensational display helped Italy to their first ever win in Wales 🙌#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/CTj9q8JJvg
— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
That and their try were the best parts of the game.
Let’s be brutally honest. And it hurts me to say this as a Wales Rugby fan. But Wales were awful. Italy derived to win. They turned up and played, where Wales were still at the hotel, again. The match started well. And I’m refering to the crowd singing , Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, not Wales. But it went down hill from there. on. Italy out muscled, out thought, and evidently, outplayed us. We were void of a gameplan, a plan B, and lacked in almost all areas. Have we learnt from our previous mistakes? No! Our decision making was… Read more »