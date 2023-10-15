Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The many times Malcolm Allen was ‘tasered’ when Wales scored

15 Oct 2023 3 minute read
Malcolm Allen (Credit: S4C)

David Owens

There are many things I love. Music, sport, comedy, my family and sunshine on a crisp autumn day. Oh and chocolate raisins. God, I love chocolate raisins.

However, there is one thing I really love. A moment I now actively seek out everytime Wales win a game of football. Admittedly it’s been a little too long since that happened in a meaningful match, but nevertheless, there is one thing that makes my heart sing and makes my face break out into a broad smile – and that is Malcolm Allen.

Not just Malcolm Allen per se, but the diehard Cymru fan come co-commentator on S4C, who is both the most passionate supporter and a soundman’s worst nightmare.

In tandem with Sgorio commentator Nic Parry, they are the finest Welsh partnership since Rush and Hughes, a stellar footballing commentating combo.

And I don’t care what anyone says but there can be no greater sound in sport than Malcolm Allen screaming when Wales score a goal – even if it might sound like he’s been tasered – multiple times.

When Wales hit the back of the net, Parry is ever the professional holding things together like the consummate commentator he is, while Allen is all of us, a Welsh fan screaming with delight while the S4C engineers struggle to keep a hold on the sound levels.

To me it is nothing but a life-affirming joy. His screams of delight at Euro 2016 are now the stuff of legend, a defining moment of Welsh culture and folklore.

That’s what endears us all to the former Newcastle and Wales striker – above all he is one of us – and we love him for it.

Here then are the many times Malcolm Allen was ‘tasered’ watching Wales score.

Carry on screaming, Malcom!

READ MORE: The new life of former Wales star and Sgorio presenter Malcolm Allen

