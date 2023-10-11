Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The massive Welsh national anthem at Wrexham

11 Oct 2023 2 minute read
Wales players belt out the anthem during a special night in Wrexham (Credit: S4C)

There may have only been 10,000 in attendance, but the massed ranks of the Red Wall (North Wales branch) made it sound like 50,000 with a monumental version of the anthem.

With much consternation over the playing of the anthem out at the Rugby World Cup, the Football Association of Wales once again demonstrated how it should be done by cutting out the music after the first three bars and allowing the fans to take over.

It never fails to hit the spot and once again sounded sensational with the North Wales fans keen to make themselves heard, relishing this first international in Wrexham for sometime.

Those fans were rewarded for their wonderful support with a scintillating first half showing by their team who opened up the Gibraltar defence time and time again to lead 4-0 at the half thanks to goals from captain Ben Davies, Nathan Broadhead and a double from Kieffer Moore.

The second half remained scoreless, despite several chances, but everyone in attendance would have surely enjoyed the return of Cymru to the world’s oldest international ground.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.