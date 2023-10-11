Watch: The massive Welsh national anthem at Wrexham

There may have only been 10,000 in attendance, but the massed ranks of the Red Wall (North Wales branch) made it sound like 50,000 with a monumental version of the anthem.

With much consternation over the playing of the anthem out at the Rugby World Cup, the Football Association of Wales once again demonstrated how it should be done by cutting out the music after the first three bars and allowing the fans to take over.

It never fails to hit the spot and once again sounded sensational with the North Wales fans keen to make themselves heard, relishing this first international in Wrexham for sometime.

Those fans were rewarded for their wonderful support with a scintillating first half showing by their team who opened up the Gibraltar defence time and time again to lead 4-0 at the half thanks to goals from captain Ben Davies, Nathan Broadhead and a double from Kieffer Moore.

The second half remained scoreless, despite several chances, but everyone in attendance would have surely enjoyed the return of Cymru to the world’s oldest international ground.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ❤️💪 RHAID GWRANDO! Yr anthem genedlaethol o'r Cae Ras, Wrecsam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇮 Yn fyw | @S4C | https://t.co/LEqfKkmH7b pic.twitter.com/wxNI9KbUCw — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) October 11, 2023

