Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: The mighty anthem ahead of the Wales v Armenia game

16 Jun 2023 1 minute read
Wales v Armenia. Teams line up for the anthem.

If there is one thing you can rely on – it’s the combined might of the Red Wall to belt out a stunning version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

It’s become a moment of wonder amongst Wales fans. The eighth wonder of the Welsh world.

To witness it and hear it in full glorious crescendo is enough to make grown men and women cry.

And while let’s face it most of us felt like crying after that terrible performance, there’s something reassuring in that whatever the result on the pitch you can be certain that you’ll never hear a bad version of the anthem at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So instead of afflicting more pain on yourself by watching a rerun of that footballing horror show, play this on full blast for 90 minutes.

Now that’s a result to be proud of.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.