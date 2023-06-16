Watch: The mighty anthem ahead of the Wales v Armenia game

If there is one thing you can rely on – it’s the combined might of the Red Wall to belt out a stunning version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

It’s become a moment of wonder amongst Wales fans. The eighth wonder of the Welsh world.

To witness it and hear it in full glorious crescendo is enough to make grown men and women cry.

And while let’s face it most of us felt like crying after that terrible performance, there’s something reassuring in that whatever the result on the pitch you can be certain that you’ll never hear a bad version of the anthem at the Cardiff City Stadium.

So instead of afflicting more pain on yourself by watching a rerun of that footballing horror show, play this on full blast for 90 minutes.

Now that’s a result to be proud of.

