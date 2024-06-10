Watch: The moment Wales fans turned on Rob Page

Wales fans took their anger out on beleaguered boss Rob Page after last night’s thrashing by Slovakia.

Chants of ‘In transition’ mocking the Wales boss could be heard as Page and his players went to applaud the Welsh supporters after last night’s 4-0 loss at the Anton Malatinský Stadium in Trnava.

The Wales boss has continually protested his team is ‘in transition’ despite all the stats showing otherwise and his oft repeated claim was sarcastically chanted back at him last night.

Page was appointed permanent manager after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022, but Wales have since won only five times in 22 games.

The pressure has cranked up on Page since Wales missed out on this summer’s European Championship, and two June friendlies have proved nothing short of a disaster for him.

Page was booed by Wales’ fans after Thursday’s goalless friendly draw against Gibraltar, the world’s 203rd-ranked team who had lost their last 13 games, conceding 50 goals.

Some of those supporters had called for Page to be sacked, but the manager insisted that he was focused on the future and determined to blood young players ahead of the Nations League campaign in the autumn.

However, his position now appears untenable after the thrashing against Slovakia and the fans turning on him.

