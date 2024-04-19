Watch: The official trailer for Season 3 of Welcome To Wrexham

If there wasn’t already enough excitement as Wrexham achieved back to back promotions, fans were buzzing today when the trailer for Welcome To Wrexham Season 3 dropped.

The eagerly awaited first look at the third outing for the multi award-winning docuseries sees the club’s co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talking with fondness of their love for the club whilst trailing action from their recent League Two campaign which saw the club promoted to League One, after finally escaping the National League after 15 years.

Welcome To Wrexham season 3 is set to air on May 2 and will once again follow the fortunes of the club and the community after being taken over by the Hollywood stars almost four years ago.

The pair have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture.

Deadpool star Reynolds promised the third series would provide ‘harrowing edge of the seat viewing’, while adding ‘people expected to see a documentary about us changing Wrexham, but I think it’s about Wrexham changing everyone else.’

Watch the Season 3 trailer below…

