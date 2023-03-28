Watch: The Red Wall’s stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

There are three things you can rely on – death, taxes and the Welsh national anthem sounding absolutely incredible.

It’s been around 10 months since the bucket hatted hordes had gathered at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The last time we were here together, there was the little matter of a 1-0 victory over Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

As for the World Cup itself, well let’s not dwell on not but look forward to a Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that got off to such a great start with a smash and grab raid in Split oN Saturday evening.

So it was with a keen sense of anticipation and innumerable optimism we readied ourselves for the emotional pull of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau – and it was so great to hear it sung with such gusto once more.

The first three notes of the anthem rang out before the music cut out and we were left to raise the roof and remember what we love so much about nights like this under floodlights in the capital.

